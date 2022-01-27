DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

IPAR opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

