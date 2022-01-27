DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

