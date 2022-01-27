DA Davidson Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EBMT stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $927,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $444,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

