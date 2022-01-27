DA Davidson Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

