Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.14. 71,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

