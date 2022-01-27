Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dairy Farm International stock remained flat at $$14.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

