Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 5,425.0% in January

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5,425.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $28.79. 89,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,834. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

