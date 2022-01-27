Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 5,425.0% in January

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5,425.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $28.79. 89,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,834. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

