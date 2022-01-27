Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $5.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.61. 83,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.55. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

