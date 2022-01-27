Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.07.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

