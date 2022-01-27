Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.73. 101,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,227. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Danaher alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.07.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.