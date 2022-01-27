Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $84.58. 11,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 487,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

