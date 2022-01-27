Dash Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $93.07 or 0.00253397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $982.10 million and $206.52 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,552,002 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

