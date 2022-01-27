DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -824.18 and a beta of 1.09.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

