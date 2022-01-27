DATx (DATX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,592.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $139,177.70 and $30,592.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006031 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.