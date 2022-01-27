DAV Coin (DAV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $915,477.09 and $1.04 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,862.45 or 0.99835212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00079429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00288580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

