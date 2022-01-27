Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

