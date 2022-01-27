Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
