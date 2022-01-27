DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $583,002.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $583,002.00 and $19,273.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 74.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00150829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007806 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006024 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

