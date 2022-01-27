Decentral Games Achieves Market Cap of $127.22 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $127.22 million and $445,737.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 389,800,379 coins and its circulating supply is 385,543,203 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.