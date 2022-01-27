Decentral Games Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $127.21 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.33 or 0.06590647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,576.19 or 0.99722017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 389,346,681 coins and its circulating supply is 385,089,506 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

