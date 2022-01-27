Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.83). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

