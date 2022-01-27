Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $8.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.68.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

