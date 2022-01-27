Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.65. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 125 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

