DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1,066.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008029 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,626,114 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

