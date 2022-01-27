Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,311 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $166,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $372.24 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

