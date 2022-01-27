Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Increased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $306,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 488.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.10. 3,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,594. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average of $357.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

