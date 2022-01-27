Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00247338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

