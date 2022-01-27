Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,004. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.