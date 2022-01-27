Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.