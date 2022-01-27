Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363,896 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

