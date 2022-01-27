Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

