Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Deluxe has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:DLX opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

