DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,437.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $33,437.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.33 or 0.06590647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,576.19 or 0.99722017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051604 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.