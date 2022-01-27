Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $390,885.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

