Dero (DERO) Price Tops $6.96 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00018620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $77.59 million and $402,030.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,367.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.99 or 0.06537722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00289491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00782515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065905 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00391639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00239570 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,151,302 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

