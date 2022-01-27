Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $142.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

