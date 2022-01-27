Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on T. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

