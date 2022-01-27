Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 20,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 141,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

