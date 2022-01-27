DeXe Price Hits $6.41 on Top Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00017763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $12.17 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,456 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

