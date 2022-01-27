DHI Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

