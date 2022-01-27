Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock traded up GBX 34.90 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,679.40 ($49.64). The company had a trading volume of 4,937,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,894.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,676.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market cap of £85.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders have purchased 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.