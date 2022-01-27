Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 34.90 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,679.40 ($49.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,145. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,894.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,676.08.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 in the last three months.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

