Diageo plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.36 (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($49.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,894.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,676.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($11,141.74). Insiders have bought a total of 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.