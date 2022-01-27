Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 663,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,393. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
