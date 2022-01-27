DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DIGP traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. DigiPath has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

