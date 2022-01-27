DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DIGP traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. DigiPath has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
DigiPath Company Profile
