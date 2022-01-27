Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 173,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 975,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

