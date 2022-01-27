Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHACU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

