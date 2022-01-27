DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.31

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $274.99 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00253890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.