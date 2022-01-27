DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,967,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.32% of DigitalBridge Group worth $277,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

