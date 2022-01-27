Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $178,483.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,832.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.43 or 0.06598528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00292301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00792012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00066298 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00393338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00240046 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,315,466 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

