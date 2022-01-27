DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Critical Survey

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $84.56, indicating a potential upside of 66.84%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $34.72, indicating a potential upside of 272.93%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 17.38 -$43.57 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 2.62 -$261.33 million ($1.54) -6.05

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -35.94% -38.92% -29.14%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

